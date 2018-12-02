Video: Cops See Man Lose Proposal Ring At Times Square. They Want To Help

Video shared on social media by the New York Police Department showed the man fumble the ring before lying on the sidewalk at Times Square

Offbeat | | Updated: December 02, 2018 10:14 IST
An unlucky suitor dropped an engagement ring down a Times Square grating


New York: 

New York City police sought on Saturday for an unlucky suitor who dropped an engagement ring down a Times Square grating while proposing to his fiancee, who nonetheless told him yes.

Video shared on social media by the New York Police Department showed the man fumble the ring before lying on the sidewalk in the popular tourist destination and peering into the grating while his partner looked on in concern.

"She said 'Yes' - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate," the NYPD wrote on Twitter. "Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?"

More than 350,000 people visit Times Square in midtown Manhattan, known as "The Crossroads of the World," every day.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
