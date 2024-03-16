Video: Woman Finds 8 Cockroaches In Dosa Served At Delhi Cafe

Eight cockroaches were found in a plain dosa served at Madras Coffee House.

A woman in Delhi was left disgusted after finding eight cockroaches in a plain dosa she ordered at the popular Madras Coffee House in Connaught Place on March 7. Ishani, the diner, visited the restaurant with a friend and, upon taking a bite, noticed unusual black spots on the dosa.

Upon closer inspection, the horrifying truth unfolded: the spots were cockroaches. Not one, but eight insects were found nestled within the folds of the South Indian staple.

Ishani, wanting to document the shocking discovery, immediately asked her friend to record a video. However, before they could complete filming, the restaurant staff intervened and whisked away the contaminated plate. Despite this, Ishani remained undeterred.

She shared the video on social media and submitted the video footage to media outlets, who then shared it on social media platforms, sparking outrage among netizens.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "I do not understand how, on a busy Thursday with 30 customers walking in every hour, a restaurant so reputed can be so careless. Their kitchen was an apple to the eye. It stinked; half of it had no roof. I was disgusted by what I had seen, and I will not settle for this. I have all rights to safety, even food safety."

The graphic images of the cockroach-infested dosa quickly went viral, with many expressing disgust and calling for stricter hygiene regulations at restaurants.

Ishani didn't stop there. Determined to hold the restaurant accountable, she filed a formal complaint with the police. The authorities assured her of a thorough investigation into the matter.