Video: Chopper Rescues People Stuck Mid-Air On Ski Lifts

CommentsMichael Bauer, spokesperson of the Austrian Defence Ministry.
Und auch ein erstes Video gibt es. #Bundesheerpic.twitter.com/vDlZDtjUj4— Michael Bauer (@Bundesheerbauer) January 29, 2018
The army choppers took nearly three hours to rescue about 150 skiers after 30 takeoffs and landings, Austrian Defence Ministry spokesperson said. The rescue was completed before dark and no injuries were reported in the incident.
The videos, taken by an Austrian army officer, shows the chopper airlifting stranded skiers.
Und zum erfolgreichen Abschluss gibt es noch ein Video. #Bundesheerpic.twitter.com/Zg5mJKDos3— Michael Bauer (@Bundesheerbauer) January 29, 2018
Kreischberg with its award-winning slopes is a ski resort in the Alps in southeast Austria's Styria which hosts several international competitions.
