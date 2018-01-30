Video: Chopper Rescues People Stuck Mid-Air On Ski Lifts It took 30 takeoffs-landings and nearly three hours to rescue about 150 skiers

About 150 skiers in the Austrian ski resort of Kreischberg found themselves stuck mid-air on chairlifts for several hours after it malfunctioned on Monday. The ski lifts stopped working following a "technical defect," ABC News quoted local police. To rescue the skiers, Austrian Armed Forces sent in helicopters to bring the people to safety. The chairlifts malfunctioned on Monday afternoon. According to Euro News , the repair would have taken too long so authorities decided to rescue the stranded skiers instead. Dramatic Images and videos of the rescue were posted on Twitter by Michael Bauer , spokesperson of the Austrian Defence Ministry.The army choppers took nearly three hours to rescue about 150 skiers after 30 takeoffs and landings, Austrian Defence Ministry spokesperson said. The rescue was completed before dark and no injuries were reported in the incident.The videos, taken by an Austrian army officer, shows the chopper airlifting stranded skiers.Kreischberg with its award-winning slopes is a ski resort in the Alps in southeast Austria's Styria which hosts several international competitions.Click for more trending news