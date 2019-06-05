Video: Chopper Rescue Of 74-Year-Old Woman Turns Scary As Stretcher Spins

A woman who injured herself while hiking on Phoenix mountain was rescued by a helicopter, with a video showing her stretcher spinning rapidly while being lifted up. According to local reports, the Phoenix Fire Department responded to reports of an injured hiker on Piestewa Peak on Tuesday morning. The 74-year-old woman had slipped and hit the ground, injuring her head and face.

The video of her chopper rescue was shared widely online after netizens noticed her stretcher spun rapidly while being pulled up.

In a news conference held on Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said that the spinning stretcher was "very rare," but no big deal.

Phoenix Fire Captain Bobby Dubnow said to Phoenix New Times that the victim "suffered no ill effects from that spin.

"She had dizziness and nausea," and was given medication for that, he added.

The woman, whose name has not been disclosed by authorities, was taken to a local trauma center and was listed in stable condition