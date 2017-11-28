Man Walks Into A Restaurant, Ends Up Smashing Glass Door To Pieces. Watch This was not a stunt

A deliveryman in China was in such a hurry that he walked into a glass door shattering it into pieces.The man was rushing to pick up a food delivery order when he literally ran into the restaurant's glass door. As the door cracked into little pieces, he was left holding just the door handle. Startled customers looked on as the deliveryman stood at the restaurant's entrance covered in glass pieces. Fortunately for him, he was wearing a helmet but we are pretty sure he couldn't deliver the food on time.The incident was reported in southeast China's Shantou city on Sunday.Click for more trending news