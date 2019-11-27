Watch: Chihuahua Puts SUV In Reverse, Drives Across Busy Road

A chihuahua managed to cross a four-lane road while his owner was pumping gas.

A small dog caused a big commotion in Louisiana, USA, last week when it managed to put a car in reverse and cross a four-lane road. According to a post by the Slidell Police Department, the chihuahua was inside the SUV while his owner was pumping gas at a petrol pump. Police say that the dog was somehow able to put the car in reverse and back into Gause Boulevard behind it.

"A 5 pound chihuahua somehow put the vehicle in reverse. The SUV, rolled backwards, crossed over a 4 lane road and came to rest at the gas station across the street," the Slidell Police Department wrote on Twitter on Saturday, sharing a picture of the guilty-looking dog.

‼️We Can't Make This Stuff Up‼️



A couple was pumping gas at a gas station on Gause Blvd. A 5 pound chihuahua somehow put the vehicle in reverse. The SUV, rolled backwards, crossed over a 4 lane road and came to rest at the gas station across the street. Only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/msfrC5mApB — Slidell Police (@SlidellPD) November 23, 2019

The police also shared CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook. The video shows the car backing away from the petrol pump and narrowly missing a car while crossing the road. The dog's owner can be seen running behind his car frantically, trying to open the door.

The video has collected a number of amused comments. "Excellent driving skills for a Chihuahua," wrote one person. "Was the dog cited for not having a license?" another asked.

Some also criticised the dog's owner. "Somebody jumped out before shifting to park and blamed the dog," said one commenter. "Did the chihuahua grow thumbs or something? How did they get it from park to reverse?" another questioned.

Only minor injuries were reported in the incident. "The owner did sustain a minor injury while trying to chase down the vehicle," police said.

