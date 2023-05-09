Cat Rescued From Top Of Mobile Tower In Bengaluru, Video Goes Viral

The shelter posted a video on Instagram

Care, an animal rescue shelter in Bengaluru saved an orange cat from being killed by kites, after it climbed up a mobile tower and got stuck.

A video shared by Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre shows a team of volunteers climbing the mobile tower and fending off kites to bring the pet car to safety.

The shelter posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "We are literally reaching new heights in our quest to rescue cats who believe in living life off the edge. Every second was precious in this rescue, the kites were giving our rescuers a rough time, the height of the tower was another challenge by itself, all in all, it really tested them but we were grateful that it was a happy ending !"

Since being posted, the video is receiving a lot of love on Instagram. Lauding the efforts by the CARE team, a user commented, "Kudos to rescuers for their outstanding job more power to you guys."

The second user wrote, "Your organisation is doing such a great job!"

"Just had to be an orange cat!! Great job to the rescue team," the third user wrote.

"Gosh, you almost needed body armour," the fourth wrote.

"CARE is the most caring," the fifth user commented.