Time-Lapse Video Captures Stunning Northern Lights In Alaska

"Sights like this are highlights of the season," the park said

Offbeat | | Updated: January 24, 2018 10:32 IST
22 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Time-Lapse Video Captures Stunning Northern Lights In Alaska

The lights were spotted at the Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska

Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska is a spectacular spot to enjoy the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis. The vibrantly coloured lights appear above the water in the winter sky making it a dreamy sight for enthusiasts. The park posted a stunning video of a recent sighting of the Northern Lights above the bay.

The time-lapse video shows the Aurora lights dancing across the sky over Bartlett Cove. The video was shared by the park on their Instagram page on Friday.

"Bartlett Cove put on a show last night. Without tours running, winter can be quiet in Glacier Bay but sights like this are highlights of the season," read the post.
 


Comments
Close [X]
The Aurora season in Alaska starts from late August and stays till April when skies are dark enough to spot it, giving Aurora chasers a wide window to catch the phenomenon.

The Aurora Borealis was also spotted in several parts of Canada on Friday.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Northern LightsAurora BorealisAlaska

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018DavosPrice ComparisonDealsPM Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................