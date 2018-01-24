Time-Lapse Video Captures Stunning Northern Lights In Alaska "Sights like this are highlights of the season," the park said

The lights were spotted at the Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska



The time-lapse video shows the Aurora lights dancing across the sky over Bartlett Cove. The video was shared by the park on their Instagram page on Friday.



"Bartlett Cove put on a show last night. Without tours running, winter can be quiet in Glacier Bay but sights like this are highlights of the season," read the post.

A post shared by Glacier Bay National Park (@glacierbaynps) on Jan 19, 2018 at 4:32pm PST



The Aurora season in Alaska starts from late August and stays till April when skies are dark enough to spot it, giving Aurora chasers a wide window to catch the phenomenon.



The Aurora Borealis was also spotted in several parts of Canada on Friday.



