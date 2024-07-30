Video Captures Rare Birth Of Baby Shark Inside Dubai Mall Aquarium: ''Magical'

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo is one of the world's biggest suspended water tanks

Visitors at a mall in Dubai had a once-in-a-lifetime experience when they witnessed the birth of a baby shark inside the Dubai Aquarium. Notably, the Dubai Aquarium by Emaar is one of the largest suspended aquariums in the world and an underwater zoo. The aquarium's management shared the video on Instagram, showcasing the "magical moment" of the newborn shark's arrival.

The fascinating video captures the moment the baby shark emerges from its mother and glides across the water's surface before quickly moving to the other end of the aquarium.

''Witnessing a baby shark come to life this morning at our aquarium was such a magical moment,'' the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral, and many users gushed over the "wholesome" and "beautiful" moment.

One user wrote, ''Awesome! We were there yesterday and diving, we saw that baby still with the mother, and it's miraculous to have it born today.''

Another commented, ''So wholesome to watch this.'' A third wrote, ''How amazing.'' A fourth added, ''They have to move him alone to a pond until he learns to eat. I am a specialist in reproducing sharks in controlled facilities.''

A major attraction at the Dubai Mall, the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo is one of the world's biggest suspended water tanks. According to the zoo's website, it is home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species.

''Over 400 sharks and rays live in our 10 million-litre tank, including sand tiger sharks, giant groupers, and a host of other marine species. A series of carefully designed experiences will allow our visitors to come face-to-face with our aquatic residents for memorable moments with friends and family,'' the description on the website read.