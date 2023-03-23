Video Captures Aerial View Of Bengaluru City Decked Up With Pink Flowers

Twitter is delighted by the 'pink season.

The streets and the aerial view of the Indian IT hub Bengaluru are now covered in pink hues, giving Silicon Valley a stunning appearance. Multiple pictures and videos show streets of Bengaluru littered with fallen pink leaves and canopies of pink flowers sheltering the roads. Now, a beautiful video has surfaced on the internet which captured the aerial view of the city decked up with pink flowers.

The video was posted on Twitter by Raj Mohan, a photographer. The video shows different shades of pink capturing the picturesque landscape. The clip shows a train passing through green fields and blooming trees. The video is surely a visual treat.

The caption of the video reads, "It's that time of the year when Bengaluru turns pink! #Bengaluru #cherryblossom #IndianRailways."

Railway official Ananth Rupanagudi reshared the post on his Twitter. He wrote, "This is such a beautiful video of the railway landscape amidst the lovely cherry blossoms of Bengaluru! Brilliant capture of the Bengaluru spring! #IndianRailways #Bengaluru #Spring #CherryBlossoms."

Twitter is delighted by the 'pink season.' A user wrote, "Whattay. Pink Bengaluru and Trains. These are a few of my #favouriteThings." Another user wrote, "amazing colours, so beautiful."

In January too, pictures from the streets of Bengaluru filled with pink flowers went viral. The pink hue in Bengaluru could be attributed to Tabebuia flowers which blossom every year around spring.