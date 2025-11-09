Bus Driver Caught Watching 'Bigg Boss' While Driving At 80 kmph, Sparks Outrage Over Road Safety

A VRL Travels bus driver was filmed watching the reality show 'Bigg Boss' on his mobile phone while driving at approximately 80 km/hr during a late-night journey from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The incident, which occurred around 2:50 am on October 27, sparked outrage after a passenger recorded the video and shared it on social media. The viral video shows the bus driver watching Bigg Boss on his phone below the steering wheel while driving at night.

The passenger captioned the video, "This is also a reason for accidents."

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, VRL Travels took immediate action, launching an inquiry and terminating the driver's employment.

VRL Travels, operated by Vijayanand Travels, issued an apology statement, acknowledging the incident and assuring that passenger safety is their top priority. They said, "We sincerely regret the inconvenience, fear, and distress you experienced during your journey on October 27 from Mumbai to Hyderabad. Passenger safety is our top priority, and we take such matters with the utmost seriousness."

They reiterated their zero-tolerance policy for negligence, confirming the driver's termination.

"Incidents like this are extremely rare, and we thank passengers for bringing such issues to our attention. We have reinforced strict instructions for all drivers not to use mobile phones while driving. We sincerely apologise for the unpleasant experience," the company added.

VRL Travels received appreciation for their quick action, with some passengers and netizens calling for the company to enhance its recruitment and training processes to prioritise passenger safety.

Earlier in March, a similar video surfaced showing a cab driver in Hyderabad playing PUBG on his phone while driving, sparking widespread concern for passenger safety. The footage, captured by a passenger in the back seat, showed the driver operating the vehicle with one hand while holding his phone in the other. Despite the passenger's warnings about the risks of an accident, the driver allegedly ignored the concerns and continued playing.