Australian Reporter Slaps Herself On Live TV After A Mosquito Attacks Her, Internet In Splits

A hilarious video has gone viral on the internet showing an Australian reporter slapping herself on Live TV, all because of a pesky mosquito. The amusing incident happened when Andrea Crothers, a reporter for Australia's Today Show, was reporting on recent flooding in Brisbane. While she was live on air, a mosquito landed on her nose, taking her by surprise. Annoyed by it, she attempted to shoo it away but ended up slapping herself on her face. She was so embarrassed that she immediately ran off camera, flailing her arms as the mosquito continued its attack.

Later, she shared the video on her Instagram page along with a funny commentary by her colleagues. Before the video began, host Karl Stefanovic said: "A little funny thing happened today, Andrea Crothers, who is one of our great reporters on the show, has been covering these flood waters in Brisbane, a terrific job."

''But it's very muggy up there, wet weather, and along with all those conditions come the awful [bugs] as a sound of mosquitos was played. So here she was, confronted on air during a live report. There are the dangers are reporters put themselves in to bring you the stories at home,'' he added, visibly cracking up at the funny video.

The video has gone viral online, triggering a wave of laughter and amusement. One user wrote, ''This is so funny hahahahahahahhahahaha.'' Another commented, ''This is gold.''

Taking the funny incident in her stride, she later turned up for reporting wearing a mesh headpiece. During a live broadcast, she appeared on camera donning the black headpiece, jokingly stating that it was approved by human resources.

''HR said I could wear this as long as I didn't file for worker's comp for punching myself in the face,'' she captioned the hilarious video.