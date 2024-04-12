Video: Al-Ittihad Fan Whips Striker Abderrazak Hamdallah After Saudi Super Cup Loss

Al-Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah was whipped by supporter.

There were bizarre scenes at the end of the Saudi Super Cup final on Thursday night as Al-Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah was assaulted by a supporter following his team's 4-1 defeat to rivals Al-Hilal.

Despite scoring the consolation goal for Al-Ittihad, tensions flared after the final whistle. Footage circulating online shows Hamdallah throwing water at a fan in the stands during Al-Hilal's celebrations. The enraged supporter retaliated by whipping Hamdallah twice before stewards intervened.

من زاوية اخرى : لقطة حمدالله؟



المشجع بدا بالحديث مع حمدالله

حمدالله رش المياه على المشجع

المشجع ضرب حمدالله بالعصا



Teammates rushed to defend Hamdallah as the fan was escorted away. Notably, the match also featured former Premier League stars N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema for Al-Ittihad, while injured PSG forward Neymar watched from the stands for Al-Hilal.

This assault casts a dark shadow on an otherwise exciting Cup final. It remains to be seen if any disciplinary action will be taken against the supporter.

According to a The Morror report, Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are in with a chance of lifting an unprecedented four trophies this season, with Jorge Jesus' side 12 points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League and also in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League and the Saudi King's Cup.

Their victory in the final came just three days after a dramatic semi-final clash against Al-Nassr, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo sent off in a 2-1 win for Al-Hilal. Ronaldo was shown a red card after appearing to elbow Ali Al-Bulayhi, with Jesus suggesting the 39-year-old's actions were down to the fact he is "not used to losing."