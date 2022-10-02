Video: 71-Year-Old Man Completing A 4,000 Km Trail In US Inspires The Internet

The video has garnered more than 43,000 likes and over 624,000 views.

While most of us feel tired by just thinking of our next workout session, a 71-year-old is winning the internet by completing a gruelling 4000-km Pacific Crest Trail in the United States. Instagram user Auti and Chris met the 71-year-old during their journey through the same trail. The couple shared the story and a video of the man on the social media platform.

"Pa'at reaching the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail after having walked every single step of the 2,653 mile trail. Not many people can say they've accomplished such an incredible feat - especially not at 71!" the caption of the post read.

Further, in the caption, Auti and Chris said that the 71-year-old is one of those people you instantly feel like you've known a lifetime. "He has a heart of gold, the kindest soul, and unmatched optimism and fortitude. Thank you for being such an inspiration to us, Pa'at!" the post read.

The 71-year-old's inspirational journey is winning hearts on the Internet. Several users praised the man for achieving his goal.

"This video has more life goals & emotional content than 95% of all the garbage posts on this platform. This man is living his best life. We should all be this lucky," wrote one user. "I'm teary-eyed!! Thank you for sharing this man's incredible journey. So beautiful," added another.

A third said, "Wonderful to see someone fulfilling his dream the honest emotion is very inspiring," while a fourth commented, "Wow that's beautiful what a journey this man has had at his age to finish such a great goal."

The video has garnered more than 43,000 likes and over 624,000 views.