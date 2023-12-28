Video: 12-Foot Alligator Spotted Strolling At Florida Mall Captured

The gator was spotted strolling behind the Five Below Store in Florida. (Representative pic)

A 12-foot alligator weighing 597 kilograms was recently found strolling at a mall in Florida, US. Taking to Facebook, the Lee County Sheriff's Office shared a video of the alligator being rescued from the Coconut Point Mall in Estero. In the caption, the department informed that the gator was spotted strolling behind the Five Below Store, following which MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene and rescued the massive reptile.

"Just moments ago, Sergeant Toslluku, Deputy Cevertus, and Deputy Roedding were called to a 12 foot, 600 pound gator at Coconut Point Mall! Our friends with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene, and in a joint effort, we got this massive guy to safety!" the caption of the post read.

"There truly is never a dull moment while on patrol here in Lee County, eh? If you're chompin' at the bit to get into law enforcement, we promise excitement and a great workout here at #TeamLCSO," it added.

The clip shows a group of people picking up the alligator and transferring it into a truck. The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared the video just a few days ago and since it has garnered several likes and comments.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, another video of an alligator had gone viral online. The footage showed a Florida man attempting to trap an alligator in a garbage bin that had ventured into a residential area. The man seen in the video was seen approaching an alligator with an open trash container. As he made his approach, the alligator gradually retreated, and in the audio, he was heard saying, "Let me know when the head goes inside".

The man successfully managed to trap the reptile inside the container by lifting it and closing the lid, eliciting cheers from nearby onlookers who were witnessing the action.

In the end, the man wheeled the bin down to a nearby lake and released the alligator into the water. The gator moved fast to get away.