US Man Uses Garbage Can To Trap An Alligator. Old Video Goes Viral Again

In the video, a man is seen approaching an alligator with an open trash container.

The US state of Florida may be known for its sunny beaches and vibrant coral reefs, but beneath the surface lurks another resident that often grabs headlines: the American alligator. These reptiles thrive in the state's freshwater marshes, swamps, and lakes, with an estimated population of 1.25 million, making up a quarter of the 5 million alligators found across the southeastern United States.

Given the sizable alligator population in Florida, interactions between residents and these formidable neighbours are quite frequent. News stories and videos regularly document a range of encounters, ranging from amusing to tense, showcasing the dynamic between Floridians and the state's abundance of alligators.

The internet is currently abuzz with yet another video depicting a human-alligator encounter, as an old viral video resurfaces and gains renewed attention. The footage shows a Florida man attempting to trap an alligator into a garbage bin that had ventured into a residential area.

Florida man catches crocodile with a trash can pic.twitter.com/UqOYmkMEwT — MindBlowing (@stuffind12) March 4, 2022

The man seen in the video is 27-year-old Eugene Bozzi, who is seen approaching an alligator with an open trash container. As Mr Bozzi makes his approach, the alligator gradually retreats, and in the audio, he can be heard saying, "Let me know when the head goes inside."

Mr Bozzi successfully manages to trap the reptile inside the container by lifting it and closing the lid, eliciting cheers from nearby onlookers who are witnessing the action.

"So I got the trash can and saw some things on TV," Mr Bozzi told Fox News. "I knew if I kept the front of the trash can there, he'd at least either go in or think it's a mouth and retreat, which he kind of did. I just overwhelmed him, threw him inside, and walked him down safely. That was it."

Mr Bozzi wheeled the bin down to a nearby lake and released the alligator into the water. The gator moved fast to get away.