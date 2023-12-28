Randeep Hooda Shares Pic Of Injured Tigress, Requests Officials To Rescue And Treat Her

The injured tigress was spotted in the Surai Forest Range.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has sought the support of Uttarakhand's Forest Department and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in rescuing and treating an injured tigress he spotted in the Surai Forest Range. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Hooda shared a photo of the tigress with a snare stuck in her lower stomach. He urged authorities to take immediate action to rescue her and tagged the official accounts of Uttarakhand Forest Department, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and North Texas Colorguard.

"A tigress is moving with snare in her belly in the Surai forest range Uttrakhand. Request authorities to take immediate action to rescue and treat her. @ukfd_official @pushkardhami @ntca," Mr Hooda wrote while sharing the image of the tigress.

The actor shared the post a few hours ago and since then it has accumulated more than 54,000 views and several comments.

Surai Forest area is spread over an area of 180 square kilometres. Multiple types of flora and fauna are discovered in the range. The place is ideal for nature lovers. It offers marvellous sightseeing, nature walks and bird watching. The Surai Forest Range is one of the main attractions in Khatima.

Notably, Randeep Hooda is an ardent lover of animals. He frequently shares pictures and videos that he takes of wild animals and birds. In one of his posts, he even highlighted the need to control and monitor railway tracks, especially in the areas where wildlife can be found as train accidents contribute the highest to animal deaths.

Additionally, Mr Hooda has also been an avid horseman and professional equestrian over the years. He is a regular in the Mumbai horse racing circuit circle. He is often spotted at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, along with his horses. He reportedly owns several horses. He was recently also seen posing with his horses after his wedding.

The actor was also appointed as the ambassador of Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), United Nation's environmental treaty, in February 2020 for three years. However, the same year, following a controversy over his derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, the organisation announced that Mr Hooda no longer serve as the ambassador for them.

