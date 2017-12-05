Cries For Help Alert Gurgaon Official To Venomous Snake In Office "I was in office when I heard screams and noise outside and people came running into my office... After some time, the reptile slithered into my chamber," Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bharat Bhushan Gogia said.

46 Shares EMAIL PRINT The snake slithered into the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office in Gurugram (Representational Image) Gurugram, Haryana: Panic gripped the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) office in Gurgaon after a two-and-a-half feet long 'Common Krait' snake made its way into the premises.



The appearance of the venomous snake had officials and visitors running helter skelter, creating chaos in the office.



SDM Bharat Bhushan Gogia said he was alerted to the presence of the snake after hearing cries of help from his staff.



"I was in office when I heard screams and noise outside and people came running into my office. They thought the snake was behind them. After some time, the reptile slithered into my chamber," he said.



"I asked my staff to clam down and not hurt the reptile," he said.



The wildlife officials were later called who took the snake away, the SDM added.



