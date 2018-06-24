Frogs Married Off In Varanasi As Locals Try To Please Rain Gods Two people dressed as bride and groom were also part of the ceremony. After the wedding, all four of them posed for photos.

Share EMAIL PRINT The bride and groom were placed on a plate decorated with garlands New Delhi: Two frogs were married off in a bizarre ritual organised in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi city. The unusual ceremony was held with the hope of getting some rain as most parts of the state is experiencing severe heat wave. The bride and groom, both made of plastic, were placed on plates decorated with garlands as a priest chanted Sanskrit verses and performed a special hawan (prayer) to please the rain gods. A poster depicting the newlyweds and announcing their nuptials hung on the wall in a room full of people gathered for the wedding. Before the ceremony, a wedding procession danced to drum beats to celebrate the special union of the frogs.



The organisers said the wedding was arranged to appease Indra Dev, the Hindu god of rain.



"We want rainfall in the city. It's an old belief that the wedding of frogs makes Indra Dev happy. We have been affected by the blistering heat. It is raining everywhere but not in Varanasi. So, we organised this wedding, requesting Indra Dev to hasten the arrival of monsoon in the city," an organiser told news agency ANI.



Although rare, frog weddings are not unheard of in India. In 2009, residents of



"I will keep both frogs in my house. It is my duty to feed them as I did the kanyadan of the female frog. We hope the marriage will end our woes," he said.



