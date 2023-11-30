Van Loaded With 10,000 Doughnuts Stolen; Australian Police Launch Manhunt For Suspect

The doughnuts were worth 40,000 Australian dollars (Rs 22 lakh).

A Krispy Kreme delivery van containing 10,000 doughnuts was stolen from a service station in Carlingford, Australia, while the driver was inside paying. The van was en route to Newcastle to deliver a variety of doughnuts, including Christmas-themed and classic varieties. The police are searching for the thief.

"Police are currently searching for the van and the sweet-toothed thief. It's believed she jumped into the van as the driver was inside the service station," Krispy Kreme said in a statement.

According to Nine News, Krispy Kreme said a woman jumped into the van, which was unmarked, and stole it when the driver was inside the service station.

CCTV shows a woman loitering around the petrol pumps before walking towards the van, getting in, and driving off. With the doughnuts costing around $4 each, the load is worth around $40,000 (Rs 22,04,375).

Lenny Reddy, head of supply chain at Krispy Kreme in Australia and New Zealand, said the theft was reported to police.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, and we are thankful for the NSW Police's swift response," he said.

Law enforcement has verified an ongoing investigation and issued a plea for individuals possessing CCTV or dashcam recordings to come forward.

"Police were told a woman entered the unoccupied vehicle before driving off," a statement said.