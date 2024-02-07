Rose Day To Promise Day, What Each Day Of Valentine's Week Signify

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year.

Valentine's Day is celebrated across the globe as the day of love every year on February 14. For many, it is a day when they profess their love for someone and express their affection by sending flowers, cards or chocolates with messages of love. The celebration of Valentine's Day begins in the second week of February. The entire week of festivities is called "Valentine's Day week". It starts with Rose Day on February 7 and ends on February 14. Other days in the week are Propose Day, Teddy Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day.

Valentine's Week

Valentine's Week is all about making your loved one feel special through different expressions of love. Each day of the week represents love and affection in various forms. It also serves as an opportunity to woo your better half. Now, here's a full list of Valentine's Week:

February 7, Wednesday: Rose Day

Roses have long been a symbol of love. Presenting someone with a fresh red rose is the most romantic way to express love. On this day, couples exchange roses or send a bouquet to their loved ones.

February 8, Thursday: Propose Day

Propose Day marks the second day of the Valentine's Week. It offers an opportunity to let your loved one or crush know that you have feelings for them. For some, it is also the day to pop the big question to their love interest.

February 9, Friday: Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day is the third day and falls after Propose Day on February 9. Rituals for the day involve gifting a box of chocolates to someone you love or putting effort into making some handmade chocolates.

February 10, Saturday: Teddy Day

On this day, people often gift adorable teddy bears to their partners to show their love. If you hesitate in saying the three words, then a teddy bear can do the job.

February 11, Sunday: Promise Day

Promise Day is another significant day of the Valentine's Week. It is the time when couples make promises to never leave each other's side and be there in ups and downs.

February 12, Monday: Hug Day

The 12th of February is designated as Hug Day, a celebration where people share affectionate embraces with their significant others. A hug is an expression of love not just for romantic couples for also for those who care for each other.

February 13, Tuesday: Kiss Day

On this day, you can kiss your partner and remind them why they are so special to you. It is a simple gesture that says a thousand words and can make people feel more special.

February 14, Wednesday: Valentine's Day

This marks the end of Valentine's Week and is celebrated as the day of love. On this day, people show their love for another person by sending cards, gifts and messages of love. Some people also send something anonymously to someone they secretly love.