Valentine's Day 2022: Celebrate The Day Of Love With These Hilarious Memes

Valentine's Day: Each year, V-Day brings with it an outpouring of social media memes.

Valentine's Day is here! The day of love is celebrated every year on February 14. While Valentine's Day is usually seen as a celebration of romantic love, this holiday has taken on a special significance for meme-makers as well. Every year, social media is flooded with memes and jokes around Valentine's Day as the holiday approaches. Even the days leading up to Valentine's Day - Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day - get the meme treatment on the Internet.

Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to let someone know how much they mean to you. You can do that with the help of a thoughtful message - or you could make them laugh with a hilarious V-Day memes.

Here are some funny Valentine's Day memes and jokes that are sure to make you laugh out loud:

Tell us your Valentine's Day plans using only memes ♥️



We'll go first ???? pic.twitter.com/hZMvVHQSxV — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) February 14, 2022

Even a milk bottle has a date on Valentine's Day but not me pic.twitter.com/ytdjDZbxBs — Uncle (@ixavieruncle) February 14, 2022

*Valentine's day falls on a Monday*



Working singles - pic.twitter.com/XGygT9J7XO — Angoor Stark ???????????? (@ladywithflaws) February 14, 2022

People ask me why are you still single



Me : #ValentinesDay2022pic.twitter.com/RvhaI5yQr5 — Yash (@Yashrajput027) February 14, 2022

“Valentine's day gonna be a movie” Yea bro, Home Alone — nopeify (@nopeifyaltalt) February 11, 2022

Don't be sad people .. here is a Date for you for #ValentinesDay2022 ???? pic.twitter.com/J4O3Qm1owO —  Vivek (@Vibgyyor) February 13, 2022

My plans for Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/dWQJMEKz47 — Vinny ฿ (@jah_vinny_23) February 13, 2022

There are various theories around the origin of Valentine's Day as a holiday. The most popular is that it is celebrated in honour of a martyred saint called Valentine, who was killed by King Claudius II Gothicus. Other theories indicate that this popular holiday has its roots in the Roman festival of Lupercalia.

The week leading up to Valentine's Day is today celebrated as Valentine Week. People use this week as an opportunity to make their loved ones feel special through gifts, flowers and thoughtful gestures.