These Stars Are Celebrating Valentine's Day - With A Fun Twist

Neha Dhupia shared a delightful Valentine's Day post on Instagram.

Valentine's Day is a time when people celebrate love in all its forms. Though this unofficial holiday is extremely popular among couples, they are not the only ones who are rejoicing in this day of love. After all, love comes in many forms - and these hilarious social media posts by celebrities prove just that. From declaring their love for food to sharing embarrassing pictures of their significant others, these Valentine's Day posts prove that our celebs definitely have a sense of humour. Take a look:

Actress Neha Dhupia took Valentine's Day as an opportunity to talk about her "love affair"... with food. "Till death do us apart .... and my love affair with food continues," she posted on Instagram with a delightful photograph that shows her devouring donuts.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, now also well known for his hilarious tweets, posted some food for thought this morning. Take a look:

T 3090 - A question :

Is it by accident that Children's Day on 14th November is exactly 9 months 3 days after Valentine's Day on 14th February !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2019

His funny observation has collected over 4,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments since being posted.

Meanwhile, author Twinkle Khanna also shared a Valentine's Day post - but not for husband Akshay Kumar. Instead, her Instagram post celebrated the love that bookworms find between the pages of a good book. "Happy Valentine's Day to all the bookworms of the world!" she wrote.

And if you thought, in between all these hilarious posts, that romance is dead - think again. Cricketer Rohit Sharma shared a slightly more 'conventional' Valentine's Day post with a photograph of his wife Ritika.

How are you celebrating Valentine's Day? Let us know using the comments section below.