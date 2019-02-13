14 Hilarious Valentine's Day Tweets You'll Fall In Love With

These funny tweets on Valentine's Day that will make you laugh out loud

Offbeat | | Updated: February 13, 2019 10:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
14 Hilarious Valentine's Day Tweets You'll Fall In Love With

Here is some Valentine's Day humour to bring a smile to your face.


It's that time of the year again! With Valentine's Day being celebrated tomorrow, it's time to spread the love - or complain about the commercial holiday. But love it or hate it, it's quite hard to ignore Valentine's Day. So if you're not into the conventional roses, chocolates and teddy bears, you can celebrate it with some Twitter humour. After all, this day of love is also an opportunity for netizens to create memes and jokes and groan about the mushy posts that have taken over our timelines.

So here are some funny tweets on Valentine's Day that will make you laugh out loud. Take a look:

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. The week before that is celebrated as Valentine Week. You can read more about it here.

How are you celebrating Valentine's Day? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

valentine's dayvalentine's day funny tweetsvalentine's day humour
हिंदी में पढ़ें

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karol Bagh FireValentine DayKiss DayLive TVHyderabad BoyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekRedmi Note 7Oxygen OSMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................