14 Hilarious Valentine's Day Tweets You'll Fall In Love With

Here is some Valentine's Day humour to bring a smile to your face.

It's that time of the year again! With Valentine's Day being celebrated tomorrow, it's time to spread the love - or complain about the commercial holiday. But love it or hate it, it's quite hard to ignore Valentine's Day. So if you're not into the conventional roses, chocolates and teddy bears, you can celebrate it with some Twitter humour. After all, this day of love is also an opportunity for netizens to create memes and jokes and groan about the mushy posts that have taken over our timelines.

So here are some funny tweets on Valentine's Day that will make you laugh out loud. Take a look:

*On Office Notice Board*



Your absence/ late coming/ early leaving on 14th February will be reported to your spouse.

— Ashish Patel, CMT (@ashish_tn) February 12, 2019

Manager : any #ValentinesDay plans after office?



Colleague 1 : Mera husband aa raha hai



Colleague 2 : Mera boyfriend aa raha hai



Me : Rona aa raha hai — Man Of Steel (@vijaymaurya_) February 12, 2019

People on Valentine's Day: Love is in the air!

Me: pic.twitter.com/DxMLuldyS5 — TextsFromLastNight (@TFLN) February 12, 2019

Me on Valentine's day: " This is a money making scheme we shouldn't be practicing it!"



Also me on Valentine's day: pic.twitter.com/AzoItxULvz — Nikesh Kooverjee (@NikeshKooverjee) January 29, 2018

If you feel so bad for single people then send single people cash on Valentine's Day. — (@thetrudz) February 13, 2019

Friend: Aur bhai Valentine's day kaise spend kr rha hai is bar?



Me: Akele — Param (@Panjabisailor) February 10, 2019

Valentine's Day is the Comic Sans of holidays. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 14, 2018

A romantic haiku poem for the holiday:

This Valentine's Day

I treat myself to ice cream

And Chinese buffet — Austin Ross (@Noobzinthebakry) February 13, 2019

Are you excited for Valentine's Day?



Me:







— Wordspiring (@Wordspiring) January 28, 2018

Person: "You have any plans for Valentine's day?"



Me: pic.twitter.com/zpNUyrav9A — Jack mull (@J4CKMULL) January 24, 2018

*On Valentine's Day*

He: Hi



*On Rakshabandhan*

Crush: Hey, sorry I was sleeping. — Akshay (@datswatakshsaid) November 11, 2018

14 February ko koi extra class nahi ha. Parents note kar lain. Shukria! — Muhammad Ali (@Oe_Ghumman) February 12, 2019

Rose day.

Propose day.

Chocolate day.

Teddy day.

Hug day.

Kiss day.

valentine's day.



After few days:

Friends : merey paise day. — saim (@Architect_Sahib) February 11, 2019

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. The week before that is celebrated as Valentine Week.

