Virgin Atlantic Flight Takes Heart-Shaped Route For Valentine's Day

A Virgin Atlantic flight took off from London's Gatwick Airport and flew to UK's southwest coast to draw a heart-shaped flight course on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The Airbus A330 plane took off from London at 11.30am and spent about two hours creating a Valentine-appropriate heart-shaped flight path measuring about 100 miles in length.
The unique flight path was spotted by air traffic monitoring portal "Flight radar 24" which shared a screenshot of the flight's route.
@VirginAtlantic is drawing a giant heart in the sky to celebrate #ValentinesDay2018— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 14, 2018
Follow live at https://t.co/g2xxOPgLRKpic.twitter.com/k8PgCkstZP
However, some people Twitter were not impressed with Virgin Atlantic's Valentine's Day gimmick and called out the airline for wasting aviation fuel and causing possible delays. Responding to people's concerns, the airline clarified that the flight was for training purposes.
The airline later shared an animation of the flight drawing the heart 30,000 feet in the sky.
Happy Valentine's day! In case you missed it, here's our Airbus on it's heart-shaped training flight earlier today! #LoveisintheAirbus#ValentinesDay : https://t.co/2aXGiKF7Dmpic.twitter.com/GwIKehh2OS— Virgin Atlantic (@VirginAtlantic) February 14, 2018
