Sawan Begins With Harela Festival In Uttarakhand 2024

Harela means day of green and is celebrated in the month of Shravan.

Sawan officially begins today (July 16th) with the lively Harela festival celebrated throughout Uttarakhand. This traditional celebration, which symbolises wealth and well-being, is very important to the area's agriculture and culture.

People celebrate Harela, which translates to "day of greenery," in the fifth month of the lunar calendar. It honours Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati while highlighting the link between wealth and flora, which is particularly dear to the Kumaon community.

Cultural Practices:



Prior to the onset of Sawan, a dikori (sacred pot) was chosen for sowing Harela seeds. Over nine days, wheat, barley, and other seeds are nurtured with daily waterings. On the tenth day, harela is harvested, symbolising happiness and agricultural bounty.

Environmental Impact:



Beyond its cultural roots, Harela promotes environmental stewardship. A widespread tree plantation campaign accompanies the festival, enhancing green cover and celebrating nature's blessings, crucial for mountainous agriculture.

Scientific Insight:



The festival's timing coincides with Chaturmas, a period of beneficial rainfall for mountain crops. This aligns with the local belief that plants nurtured during Harela bloom abundantly, ensuring a fruitful harvest.

Community Celebrations:



Harela is a time for communal joy, marked by singing folk songs and crafting clay idols of Lord Shiva's family for home worship. This cultural cohesion underscores its deep-rooted significance in local traditions.

The Harela festival not only celebrates cultural heritage but also highlights sustainable agricultural practices and community unity in Uttarakhand. As the festival unfolds, it reaffirms the region's reverence for nature and the blessings it bestows.