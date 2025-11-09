Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2025: All About History And Significance Of This Day

Uttarakhand Foundation Day is celebrated annually on November 9 to mark the day when the state was created in 2000. Earlier, it was part of Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand, a state which is crossed by the Himalayas, is known for its natural beauty and cultural richness. It has a mix of many cultures, with influences from Hindu, Buddhist and indigenous traditions. The state is famous for its folk music, dance, and art forms like Aang, Thumri and Jhora.

History and Significance of Uttarakhand Foundation Day

Uttarakhand was formed as the 27th state of India, with Dehradun as its capital. The day commemorates the creation of a separate state for the people, who had long demanded a state of their own. Uttarakhand is also known for its unique cultural identity, with festivals like Ganga Dussehra and Nanda Devi Raj Jaat being major attractions.

PM Narendra Modi on Uttarakhand Foundation Day

To mark 25 years of the formation of the hill state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects worth Rs 8,260 crore in the state. Providing an update at an event to celebrate the silver jubilee of the state, PM Modi noted that work on infrastructure projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore is underway. He said that Uttarakhand's budget was only Rs 4,000 crore 25 years ago, but it has now crossed Rs one lakh crore.

"Today as we celebrate the State Foundation Day, I am fully confident that in the coming years, our Uttarakhand will reach new heights of development. It will carry forward its culture and identity with the same pride," said PM Modi during an address at Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee celebration on Sunday.

"I also expect that by the time our country celebrates 100 years of independence, Uttarakhand will be at the peak of prosperity. This goal must be set from now, the path must be chosen, and we must begin the journey without delay."