Uttarakhand Cop Jumps Into River To Save Drowning Man, Twitter Applauds

An Uttarakhand police official is being lauded for jumping into the Ganga to save a drowning man. A video of the incident, shared by Uttarakhand Police on Twitter, shows the cop, Sunny, swimming towards the man who is floating away. Wearing a lifejacket, he makes his way towards the man - identified only by his first name, Vishal - and helps him back to the shore. The incident took place in Haridwar.

According to Uttarakhand Police, the incident occurred when Vishal, a resident of Haryana, went to take a dip at the Kangra Ghat. He lost his balance, fell down, and was swept away by the strong current.

The video has been viewed over 50,000 times and has collected a ton of comments praising the police officer and his bravery.

Heavy monsoon rains have raised the water levels of the Ganga. Amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, Jal Police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams have been deployed to rescue kanwariyas from drowning in the Ganga in Haridwar, police officials said. Caution boards have also been put up to warn people.

