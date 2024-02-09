Usha Uthup Stuns Diners With Soulful Rendition Of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' In Kolkata

An Instagram user shared the video of Usha Uthup's performance.

Veteran singer Usha Uthup, renowned for her powerful voice, surprised and delighted audiences at iconic Kolkata restaurant Trincas with her performance of Miley Cyrus' Grammy-winning hit "Flowers."

The performance, which took place on February 8th, was captured on video and has since gone viral online. Trincas, where Uthup has been a regular performer since the late 1960s, even after rising to fame as a playback singer, witnessed her deliver a captivating rendition of the contemporary pop song.

The video posted on Instagram by Meghdut Roy Chowdhury quickly gained traction, with comments applauding Uthup's unique interpretation of the popular track.

"She wears flowers in her hair and sings flowers by Miley Cyrus. I never thought I'd get to witness this. And yes, this is an Usha Uthup fan page now! Deal with it," wrote Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, who posted the video on Instagram.

Watch the video here:



The internet erupted in praise for Uthup's captivating performance, with netizens hailing her version of "Flowers" as a masterpiece.

This unexpected cover, which has gotten around three lakh likes, has not only showcased Usha Uthup's continued artistic journey and ability to connect with audiences across generations.