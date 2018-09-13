Usain Bolt Wins Another Race. The Twist - It Was On A Zero-Gravity Flight

A picture shared by Usain Bolt shows him in a zero-gravity environment.

The fastest man on earth now seems to be breaking records in space too. Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt recently shared a video on social media which shows him participating in a unique race - a race on a zero-gravity flight above France. The video shows the Jamaican sprinter competing against two other men. To nobody's surprise, Usain Bolt wins the race with 'flying' colours - floating easily over the finish line while his competitors struggle to catch up.

According to NBC News, the athlete took the flight as part of a promotional event for champagne brand Mumm on Wednesday. The event was held to promote a champagne bottle designed for space tourists.

Watch the video below, it definitely looks like great fun:

Since being shared online 15 hours ago, the video has already collected over 1.5 million views and hundreds of responses. While most people watching the video were full of praise for Usain Bolt, others have commented saying that it looked like a fun event.

"Champion of zero gravity too.....a new record to the fastest human on earth," writes one person on Instagram. "This looks so much fun," says another.

still the fastest human in this world, even already put on the space with zero gravity. - Julius Aryanto (@JuliusAryanto) September 12, 2018

Like my dreams when I'm trying to run away from something. - Griff (@bolski91) September 12, 2018

Usain Bolt also shared other pictures from the event that show him floating in air. "Zero Gravity is a out of this world experience," he wrote.

Would you want to try racing in zero-gravity? Let us know using the comments section below.