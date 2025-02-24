NASA Astronaut Shows How He Wears His Pants In Space: "Two Legs At A Time"

Astronauts have a unique way of getting dressed in space. In a fascinating video posted on February 21, NASA chemical engineer Don Pettit demonstrated how he puts on his pants aboard the International Space Station. Instead of the traditional one-leg-at-a-time approach, Mr Pettit descended into his floating trousers, essentially jumping into them with both legs at once.

He simply captioned the video, "Two legs at a time."

Watch the video here:

Two legs at a time! pic.twitter.com/EHDOkIBigA — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) February 21, 2025

The lighthearted video delighted viewers, prompting a flurry of comments and reactions from users who enjoyed the humorous glimpse into life in space. One user wrote, "I thought you were going to land right in them at first. Haha. That might be fun to try."

Another joked, "This is the real content that I needed! I attempted to recreate this on Earth and..well..it didn't go well."

A third said, "Missed opportunity to not have the theme from Space Odyssey 2001 playing for this." A fourth added, "Such a pro! Well done."

Who is Don Pettit?

Don Pettit is an American astronaut, chemical engineer, and inventor, best known for his work with NASA. Born on April 20, 1955, in Silverton, Oregon, he has a background in science, holding a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Arizona. Mr Pettit has spent significant time in space, participating in multiple missions, including expeditions to the International Space Station (ISS) and a Space Shuttle mission.

He first flew to space in 2002 aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour (STS-113) as part of Expedition 6 to the ISS, where he stayed for over five months. During this mission, he gained attention for his "Saturday Morning Science" experiments, demonstrating physics concepts in microgravity—like how water behaves or how objects spin in space. He returned to space in 2008 on STS-126, delivering equipment to the ISS, and again in 2011-2012 for Expedition 30/31, logging another six months in orbit. His total time in space exceeds 370 days across these missions.