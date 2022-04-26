US Woman Threatened To Blow Up School, Said Son Not Adequately Fed: Police

A woman living in Florida is accused of threatening to blow up her sons school.

A woman living in Florida in the United States of America is embroiled in a controversy after being accused of threatening to blow up her son's school. The police, which identified the woman as Anaya Metoya Smith, said that she left the threat due to her believing that her son was not being adequately fed at the school's cafeteria. She has been charged with false report of bombing or arson against state-owned property, a felony, and disruption of an education institution, a misdemeanor according to NBC News.

Metoya Smith allegedly sent a voicemail saying “if you don't start feeding my ... children better ... I'm gonna come round ... and blow that mother ... up.” A member of the school's staff upon hearing the voicemail called the police and an evacuation and search was done of the entire school premises. This, however, did not yield any evidence of an explosive device.

While Metoya Smith did not leave her name on the voicemail, school authorities were able to cross reference the number it was called from using school records which listed it as the 41 year old woman's number.

The court documents have also confirmed that the woman's son had got into a verbal altercation with a cafeteria worker in February with “regards to wanting extra food”.

Her sister Andrea Johnson, however, has claimed that law enforcement has arrested the wrong person. Speaking to CBS affiliate WKMG, she said, ‘'She's been falsely accused based on documentation that was messed up at Cocoa High School.” The woman further alleged that the child involved was not even Smith's son saying, “Not her son, not her telephone. Not her anything,”

The police officer who wrote the affidavit for the arrest noted that after having “numerous encounters with Smith”, he recognised her voice on the voicemail.