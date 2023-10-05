US Woman Tells German Tourists To 'Get The F*** Out Of Our Country' In Viral Video

The woman in the video was a talent acquisition specialist.

A New Jersey woman was fired after yelling at and insulting a group of German people on a train to New York City, telling them to leave the United States. This development comes after a video of the woman in which she is seen saying, "Get the f**k out of our country," to a group of Germans went viral on social media.

According to The New York Post, Brianna Pinnix, a 30-year-old talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx, approached a group of male tourists aggressively on what appeared to be a New Jersey Transit train.

A spokesperson from Capital RX informed the news outlet that she had been terminated from her position once the incident was brought to their attention.

"Our company has a zero-tolerance policy against prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question," they said in a statement.

"The former employee's actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt."

In the video, the woman could be observed raising her voice towards the German individuals, with her partner intervening to calm her down. Following his intervention, she returned to her seat. However, a short while later, she abruptly stood up and resumed her outburst.

Pinnix proceeded to make derogatory comments and call them "f**king immigrants." Ultimately, she directed the tourists by saying, "How about you get the f**k out of our country?"