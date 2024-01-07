US Woman Reacts After Finding '24-Year-Old' Expired Spices In Mothers Kitchen

The pack of "Delectably Dill Herbal Blend" had a use-by date of December 16, 1999.

Imagine rummaging through your mom's pantry and stumbling upon spices older than you are! That's exactly what happened to Sarah McGonagall, who shared her experience on X, formerly Twitter.

It all started with a seemingly innocuous apple pie. Ms McGonagall, noticing a distinct "off" flavour, jokingly questioned her mother's tried-and-true recipe. Her mother, unfazed, blamed a potentially clumpy nutmeg. Curious, Ms McGonagall reached for the jar, expecting a mere inspection.

The moment Ms McGonagall's eyes landed on the label, her jaw dropped. "Mom...this expired 24 years ago," she told her.

Ms McGonagall then decided to double-check the rest of the spices and to her surprise, the pack of "Delectably Dill Herbal Blend" had a use-by date of December 16, 1999.

"She started with at least thirty spices. She now has six spices left. We also cleared three full shelves of fossilized teas and rediscovered my favourite hot cocoa mix...from when I was a toddler. I cannot stress enough how many of these things expired YEARS before we moved here," she wrote.

See the post here:

I told my mom that her apple pie tasted a little weird this year, and she goes “Really? I always use the same recipe. The nutmeg was a bit clumpy, maybe it didn't blend well…”



She takes out the jar to show me, and after a very long pause, I say “Mom…this expired 24 years ago.” pic.twitter.com/mhFutRzinM — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) January 6, 2024

The post soon went viral and internet users dropped an array of comments.

"Spices don't expire, though. They just lose potency. All of those were still good, you'd just need to use more for flavor," a user wrote on X.

Another user commented, "LMFAOOO !! She needs to write down everything she threw away so she can buy replacements. It's gonna suck when she goes to cook something and doesn't have what she needs. This is hilarious tho."

"Dude, that no longer even looks like dill. It honestly looks like catnip," the third user joked.

The fourth user wrote, "In helping my grandmother move, I came across a box of actual tin foil. Not aluminum foil, but tin foil. Tin foil was phased out after WWII, so truly an impressive amount of time for her to keep it in her kitchen!"

The fifth user wrote, "This dill blend expired about one week after my brother-in-law was....born. I'm going to think about this for a long long time!"

