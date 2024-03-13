US Tourist Lauds Bengaluru Aiport For Its 'Sustainable Features', Video Is Viral

"This airport looks amazing," wrote a user.

US blogger Karl Rock recently took to Instagram to share a video from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). During his trip, he captured a video of the airport and lauded it for its sustainability and state-of-the-art technology.

"Is this the world's most beautiful airport? This is the new Bengaluru Terminal 2 in India's state of Karnataka. The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Terminal 2, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM), represents a cutting-edge addition to Bengaluru's aviation infrastructure," he said in the caption of the video.

Mr Rock added, "The terminal's design seamlessly blends functionality with aesthetic appeal, featuring spacious interiors flooded with natural light and efficient passenger flow systems. Boasting state-of-the-art technology and sustainable features, Terminal 2 enhances the airport experience for travellers while minimising environmental impact."

Watch the video below:

The blogger said that the design "pays homage to local culture and history, reflecting Bengaluru's dynamic spirit and aspirations as a global hub."

Since being shared, the video has amassed 68,000 likes and 2.3 million views.

"This airport looks amazing," wrote a user.

A second person said, "Better than Singapore international."

A third added, "Super nice!"

"Bangalore......been there ....it is the most beautiful airport," said a user.

"Wow, it is so beautiful. Which airport is it. Looks like some international airport." said a user.

"Yea .. Bangalore airport is so special and wonderful.. amazing.. my favourite airport," said another user.