US Mayors Dance To Bollywood Song At 'Wholesome' Diwali Event, Video Viral

As Diwali celebrations commence worldwide, the North Carolina expatriate community recently hosted an event to share the festive spirit. A memorable moment occurred when Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht and Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley joined performers on stage, delighting the audience by dancing to popular Bollywood songs.

The now viral video shows both Weinbrecht and Cawley dancing to Salman Khan's hit song, Chunari Chunari, at the event organised by Hum Sab, an NGO dedicated to sharing the social and cultural traditions of India with residents of the North Carolina Triangle area and beyond.

"Hum Sub Diwali is always one of my favourite events of the year, and I had a great time dancing with staff and fellow elected officials from Cary and @townofmorrisvillenc," wrote Cawley on Instagram.

"I had the chance to speak with those who won the youth leadership awards, Sana, Aditya Narayan, the other performers, vendors, and families at the event and had a great time, despite some rain! Looking forward to next year."

Watch the Viral Video Here:

'Spreading Love'

As the video gained significant traction online, social media users lauded the mayors for being ambassadors and assimilating with the Indian community.

"I had happy tears watching this. Thank you, mayors, for spreading love in your own unique way," said one user, while another added: "So wholesome! Love the energy!"

A third commented: "Joyful moments to spread love and togetherness globally among all humans."

A fourth said: "Way to go!!!! I missed it in person but saw the video, you guys rockeddddd it."

When Is Diwali 2025?

Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20. The Kartik Amavasya tithi begins in the afternoon of October 20 and ends in the evening of October 21. The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja falls during the evening Pradosh period, making October 20 the main day for Diwali celebrations.