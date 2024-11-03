US Man Wins Rs 25 Crore Lottery Prize Thanks To Forgotten Lunch

A Missouri Lottery player won a $3 million jackpot from a ticket.

When an ordinary employee realises they've forgotten their lunch box on the way to work, it often means turning back, causing a delay in reaching the office. But for one man, a simple phone call from his wife about the forgotten lunch sparked a series of unexpected events-ones that would ultimately make him a millionaire.

According to Missouri Lottery officials, a lottery player received a phone call from his wife when she realised he had forgotten his lunch at home. Not wanting to backtrack, he decided to stop at a grocery store to see if he could find something for lunch before turning around. He never dreamed it would lead him to a $3 million (Rs 25.24 Crore) top prize on a "Millionaire Bucks" Scratchers game.

"I normally don't play the $30 tickets, but since I had $60 that I had won earlier on some other Scratchers tickets, I thought, 'Why not?'" the winner explained.

Scanning the ticket before leaving Schnucks, 3900 Vogel Road in Arnold, he noticed the screen said 'Lottery Winner.'

"I was completely surprised! I didn't think I had won!" he shared. "Then I saw all the zeros!"

He immediately called his wife back to share the news.

"I like to play jokes," he chuckled. "It took a little convincing for her to believe me!"

In Fiscal Year 2024, Jefferson County saw over $40.6 million awarded to players in Missouri Lottery prizes. Local retailers earned more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, while over $2.7 million from lottery proceeds contributed to educational programs across the county.