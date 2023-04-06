US Man Wins $100,000 With 20 Identical Lottery Tickets

The winner admitted that he is still unsure of how he will use his earnings.

Purchasing 20 identical lottery tickets and winning 20 rewards resulted in a lucky American lottery player winning a huge amount of $100,000.

Fekru Hirpo, of Alexandria, Virginia, purchased 20 tickets for the Pick 4 drawing on March 8 with the exact same four-digit combination of 2-5-2-7. With 20 tickets, Hirpo won $100,000 because the Pick 4 game's top prize was $5,000.

According to Fox News, lottery officials say Hirpo told them he doesn't usually play with so many tickets containing identical numbers, but something just told him to do it. He bought his tickets at the Four Mile Run Shell, located at 4060 South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington. He said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

This lottery-winning scenario involving large sums of money is not unique to the United States. A few days ago, an Indian individual also made an enormous amount of money from Abu Dhabi lotteries.

Bengaluru resident Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth has hit the jackpot as he became the new millionaire during the Big Ticket's draw series number 250 held in Abu Dhabi. Mr Koroth won the grand prize of Dh20 million (Rs 44,75,67,571) with his ticket number 261031, bought on March 22.

According to Gulf News, Mr. Koroth managed to bag the grand prize in his second attempt. However, when he got a call from the show's host informing him of his big win, Mr. Koroth thought it was a prank call. He hung up the call immediately and blocked the phone number too.

"After receiving the call from Big Ticket, I assumed it was a fake, a prank, probably. I disconnected the line and blocked that number. After a while, I received a call from a different number," the Bengaluru man told the Khaleej Times.