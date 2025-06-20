US Man Pays Rs 80,000 For Disneyland "Princess Breakfast", Internet Stunned

A man recently shared his utter shock over the exorbitant bill he received after attending Disneyland's Princess Breakfast Adventures in California, US. Taking to X, John Tolkien shared a photo of his receipt from his family's breakfast. The bill showed an eye-watering sum of $937.65 (approximately Rs 80,000), which included a $150 tip. "Princess Breakfast' at Disneyland with my kids. Almost spit out my coffee," he captioned the post. Elsewhere in the thread, he clarified that the breakfast was for five people. He also claimed that he hadn't looked at the $142 (around Rs 12,000) price tag per person before booking.

"Before seeing the bill I thought it would be about half this," Mr Tolkien wrote, noting that the total included the five members of his family, plus a single alcoholic beverage.

“Princess Breakfast” at Disneyland with my kids. Almost spit out my coffee pic.twitter.com/05iO8AeCJ2 — John “Rock & Roll” Tolkien (@jrockandrollt) June 16, 2025

According to The Independent, the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures, which is held at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel, features three courses, including an appetiser tower of mini lobster rolls and various breads, an array of main courses for adults to choose from, and princess-inspired desserts. Children can also choose chicken and Mickey waffles, or macaroni and cheese with bacon for their main course. The price of the meal starts at $142 for adults and children ages 3 to 9, per the site, and top and tax is not included.

Sharing his experience, Mr Tolkien said, "It was fun, the food was probably 7 / 10, service was attentive and enthusiastic, princesses were all trained pro actresses and spent a lot of time with the kids. I enjoyed it." he also shared a photo of his plate, admitting that the "breakfast was good". "Kids enjoyed it, so I think it was worth it. The kids definitely learned some new words when I opened the bill though.," he continued.

Mr Tolkien's post quickly caught the internet's attention, with social media users sharing various reactions. Several users believed that the outrage was misplaced, as the prices are disclosed during bookings. Others took issue with the $150 tip, saying that the tipping norms have become excessive.

"They are pretty clear at the Grand California about the cost of that per guest and it takes months to get a reservation," wrote one user. "Bro they tell you the price when you book, if you're surprised that's on you," commented another.

"I got a 155 dollar tip on Sunday and I still think tips should scale down slightly as the bill gets higher. At some point you're paying too much money for the service when the service isn't any different than if you had a 300 dollar meal," wrote a third user.

"Would've been less had you not tipped 21ish percent. Especially since those people aren't normal wiaters and waitresses I can assume they aren't making minimum wage at a Disney restaurant," said another.