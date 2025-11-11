US Man Hits The Gym, Then Hits The Jackpot: $150,012 Powerball Win Changes His Life

A Maryland man's post-workout stop turned into a life-changing moment when he won $150,012 in the October 18 Powerball drawing.

According to a Maryland Lottery press release, the lucky winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, stopped at Keller's Market in Accokeek on October 16 after leaving the gym to purchase his regular lottery tickets. A frequent player of jackpot games, he picked up both Mega Millions and Powerball tickets before heading home.

Several weeks later, while watching television, he decided to scan his tickets using the Maryland Lottery app and was stunned by what he saw. “I couldn't believe it when I saw $150,012 pop on the screen,” he said. Excited, he immediately called his wife to share the incredible news.

The $20 ticket contained five lines, with both the Power Play and Double Play options added for an extra dollar each. Although the Double Play did not bring additional winnings, one line matched four white balls and the Powerball, earning a $50,000 prize. Another line matched just the Powerball, adding $4 to his total. Thanks to the Power Play multiplier of three, his total prize grew to $150,012.

The couple, who are parents of grown children, chose to keep their win private and quietly claimed their prize at the Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore on November 5.

This is not the only news of a lottery win in recent days. A North Carolina woman's persistence finally paid off after playing the same set of numbers for six years and winning a $154,168 Cash 5 jackpot. Hope Mills resident Barbara Munford told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that her sister had encouraged her to keep using the same numbers, assuring her that she would win one day. Munford's faith and consistency paid off on Monday when her $1 ticket, purchased at the Lucky Stop on Legion Road in Hope Mills, matched all winning numbers, making her a jackpot winner.