US High School Student Loses Scholarship Over Social Media Twerking Video

The incident has sparked controversy among students and parents.

Social media platforms offer students a wealth of information and educational resources, making them a valuable tool for learning and professional development. However, they can also have adverse effects on students, such as distraction, cyberbullying, and exposure to inappropriate content.

In a recent example, a high school student in Louisiana had her position as student government president revoked and her college scholarship opportunities jeopardised when a video of her "twerking" at a homecoming after-party emerged on social media.

According to The Guardian, Kaylee Timonet, a senior at Walker High School, was seen dancing at a private homecoming afterparty on September 30 behind a friend who was twerking. Earlier this week, the school principal said he would revoke her leadership role and assistance in scholarship applications.

"They basically told me that I should be ashamed of myself," Timonet told a local news outlet. "That I wasn't basically following God's ideals, which made me cry even more." "I felt like my life was over."

The incident has sparked outrage and debate within the student body, with many sharing their support on social media by posting "Let the Girl Dance" banners. Some parents have compared the school's approach to the plot of the 1980s film Footloose.

According to The New York Post, after allegedly dressing her down in the meeting, St Pierre also informed the star pupil he was withdrawing her application for the scholarship, which only goes to two students each year.

"All I was doing was having innocent fun. I was mortified," Timonet said.

Her mother, Rachel Timonet, had her own meeting with the principal on Wednesday and was incensed that she wasn't included in the initial meeting held with her minor daughter.

The mother objected to the perceived "unjust" punishment imposed on her teenage daughter.

"They had other people dancing in that video who were on the dance team that nothing happened to. He said she was punished because she is the 'hood ornament' of the school."