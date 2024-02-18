US Couple Uses Recycled Poop To Cook Food To Help Environment And Save Money On Plumbing Bills

He claims that poop-sucking gadget masks the smell.

A couple revealed they use their poop to prepare their meals as it helps the environment. Wondering how? Well, John and his wife Fin sanitarily harvest their excrement via a cost- and eco-friendly apparatus known as the HomeBiogas Digester reported the New York Post.

"We [turn] our poops into cooking gas," said John, digitally referred to as @BelovedCabin by a TikTok viewership of more than 157,000.

Biogas is a renewable energy or gas source made from organic matter.

Upon flushing the toilet in their 500-square-foot rural Georgia home, where they've lived for 12 years, the waste is directed to a specialized device, that converts the faeces into clean energy automatically.

"No, our burgers don't taste like poo," insisted John in a separate clip. "And no, our kitchen doesn't smell like a sewer."

He claims that poop-sucking gadget masks the smell.

John mentions that the equipment cost less than $1,500, significantly less than the hefty $18,000 expense they would have incurred for indoor plumbing, according to the woodsy couple. John insists that his faeces fuel is better for the environment, the media outlet reported.

"We save natural resources by creating the methane biogas that we use for cooking," began John. "[This] uses less water. And we're able to create a nutrient-rich fertilizer."

The couple rents out their humble home on Airbnb to people seeking unique holiday experiences.

Meanwhile, ex-pro-wrestler Goldy Locks, 44, revealed she uses her poop to grow food to keep her monthly grocery bill down to a digestible $84 amid economic instability.

The true cheapskate looks for the opportunity [to cut costs] every chance and every place that they can get," Locks said during a guest appearance on TLC's "Extreme Cheapskates" last year.

"You can't quite get this compost from a hardware store; I make it from my poop."