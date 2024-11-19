US Company Offers Unique Service To Let Employees Anonymously Scold Bosses

A company in the United States is providing employees with a safe outlet to anonymously "scold" their bosses, alleviating the fear of repercussions for speaking out. Founded by stand-up comedian and actor Calimar White, who boasts nearly 280,000 Instagram followers, OCDA (Operating as a non-profit) has resonated with workers hesitant to express grievances, South China Morning Post. The company's mission is to acknowledge complaints, cultivate a culture of responsiveness, and promote respect in the workplace. OCDA gained significant traction after a TikTok influencer shared a video on November 7, highlighting its anonymous complaint-resolution service.

How does it work?

When a client submits a request, OCDA dispatches a trained "scolder" to their workplace to confront the specified boss or colleague. This professional "scolder" delivers a forceful and passionate rebuke, meticulously articulating the client's grievances. The agent adheres to a predetermined script, regardless of the confrontation's intensity or the boss's reaction. For locations outside the service area, the scolding is conducted via phone calls. The company keeps its pricing confidential.

After each session, OCDA uploads the unedited "scolding" videos to its YouTube channel, which has garnered over 80,000 subscribers.

In a recent video, OCDA demonstrated its approach to workplace grievance resolution. An agent was sent to confront "Mr. LJ," delivering a pointed rebuke that highlighted long-standing issues. Upon entering Mr. LJ's office, the agent said, "After 17 years of service, I'm still denied paid time off, while new hires receive higher salaries than veterans. The inventory is in disarray, and basic amenities like fans are missing from the moulding section."

OCDA is currently recruiting "scolders" via social media, with some unique requirements, such as "must be a parent who frequently cusses at their kids" and "must come from a single-parent household".

Social Media reactions

The company's unconventional service has ignited a wave of amusement and curiosity online. One user said, "The company is delivering a 5-star service to their clients' bosses with a 1-star attitude."

Another commented, "Please bring this to China. I urgently need this."