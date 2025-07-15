Reddit Post Highlights Growing Trend Of US Companies Outsourcing Jobs To India: "Gotten Out Of Hand"

A Reddit post is going viral, slamming the growing trend of outsourcing corporate hiring processes. Notably, the US staffing industry has increasingly offshored large-scale recruiting operations to countries like India, driven by the promise of cost savings and round-the-clock productivity. The post included a screenshot revealing a stark contrast--2,565 hybrid jobs were outsourced to India, compared to just 322 jobs available in the US. The original poster noted that outsourcing has gone too far, prioritising cost savings over quality, and that AI is being unfairly blamed for problems like automated rejections, ghosting, or poorly managed hiring processes.

"Outsourcing has gotten completely out of hand, but they are blaming AI," the title of the Reddit post. read. " I can name and shame, but not sure if this is allowed," the caption added.

See the post here:

The post has gone viral, with Reddit users discussing the consequences of US staffing firms offshoring their recruiting operations to India. They argued that this hyper-metric-driven approach prioritises speed and volume over quality, leaving both candidates and employers frustrated. The consequences also include candidates receiving a deluge of spammy, irrelevant job pitches and recruiters, locked in a race to churn out resumes, often with little regard for fit or qualifications.

One user wrote, " Yes, AI means Actual Indian. The primary reason for the current crisis is outsourcing to India, the Philippines, and other countries. Yep, it was previous years, but now it is the massive trend."

Another commented, " I've seen this among a lot of companies. I'm genuinely astounded that the people in the United States haven't pushed their representatives to 'reshore' the jobs. Cause this is straight up unacceptable, and without government intervention, the companies will always seek cheap labour. But then again, given how things are going in the US right now, perhaps they have bigger fish to fry."

A third said, "It's insane how bad it's gotten for some industries. I don't see it getting any better either. The elites who run this country(and by that I mean rich people, not just politicians) adore outsourcing. They make all the decisions, not anyone who will be hurt by outsourcing, so good luck trying to get rid of it."

A fourth added, "A lot of Indians are in leadership roles at US-based tech companies and outsource jobs back to their home country. It is getting worse year after year. I am working on a cleanup project now that was outsourced. If there is leadership of Indian descent, you will (eventually) lose your job and/or be working with teams in India."

Earlier, another user highlighted the same issue on Reddit. The user said that he works for a large American bank that's outsourced about 90% of its operational roles to India, leaving mostly managerial positions in the US. He added that the office environment became isolating and unfulfilling, with most interactions now happening remotely with offshore colleagues. "My office used to be a competitive, collaborative, and rewarding environment in a tier 1 U.S. city — it's now quite depressing to go to work, as I typically don't speak to anyone in person and all interactions are over teams with colleagues in India, who are offline by 11:00 AM," he wrote.

The Human Cost of Hyper-Metric Hiring

At the heart of the issue is a process-driven model that reduces recruitment to a numbers game. Staffing firms, under pressure to meet aggressive performance metrics, such as the number of resumes submitted or candidates contacted, have shifted away from thoughtful candidate screening. Instead, the focus is on volume--blasting out job postings, cold-calling candidates, and submitting resumes en masse, often without proper vetting. This approach dehumanises the hiring process, leaving candidates overwhelmed by generic, irrelevant job offers that waste their time and erode trust in recruiters.