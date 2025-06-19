US Banker Sues Employer Over Chucky Doll Prank, Claims It Gave Her PTSD And Ruined Career

A former employee of a US bank is suing her ex-employer on allegations that a manager placed a Chucky doll in her office chair despite knowing she was afraid of dolls. According to the New York Post, Debra Jones, who worked at North Carolina's Truist Bank, filed a complaint against her former company on May 21. In her complaint, she alleged that she was "subjected to discrimination and retaliation based on her being a qualified individual with disabilities". She is now seeking compensatory damages from the bank, according to the complaint filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Debra Jones said she began her employment at Truist Bank in April 2024, the outlet reported. In her complaint, she stated that she was diagnosed with "major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, and autoimmune disorder vitiligo." She alleged that her employer knew she had those medical conditions and her fear of dolls.

In June 2024, during the last week of new hire training, Ms Jones said that her manager placed a Chucky doll in her office chair. Notably, the doll is a fictitious character from the 1988 slasher horror film 'Child's Play'.

In her complaint, she said that the manager's actions interfered with her training and worsened her medical condition. She also alleged that her manager laughed when he saw her reaction to seeing the Chucky doll.

On the same day, Ms Jones was treated by a medical provider and was placed on medical leave for eight weeks. She then received a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the Chucky incident.

Ms Jones returned to work in August 2024 and was assigned a new manager and was allowed to leave work at 3 pm, three times a week, for treatment of her autoimmune disorder. Then, three months later, she said that the new manager made a joke in front of her and the team about her being "always fraudulent vigilant," after she discovered a fraudulent check. Ms Jones said she found the joke offensive.

In her complaint, she argued that she was being treated differently when she made mistakes, and that the different treatment was based on her disabilities. She also alleged that she was subjected to retaliation and discrimination by her new manager.

In January, Ms Jones alleged that another manager told her that her reasonable accommodation of leaving work at 3 pm was affecting the other employees who needed time off. They also told her that the job might not be a good fit for her and that she can't keep using her emotional and anxiety problems as an excuse. They also allegedly told her that she would be fired if she didn't improve.

In her complaint, Ms Jones claimed that she experienced panic attacks after meetings with the two managers and was later taken out of work for treatment of her disabilities. Then, in March 2025, she was notified by her employer to pick up her personal belongings at the office.

She argued that she experienced retaliation, discrimination and different treatment based on disabilities. She also stated that the actions of the bank have led to lost wages and caused her emotional pain and mental anguish.