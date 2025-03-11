US Billionaire Says She Stood In Queue For Hours To Land Job At Her Own Company

Lynsi Snyder, heiress to In-N-Out, a popular fast-food restaurant chain in the US has revealed that she stood in a line for hours to land a job at her own company. Ms Snyder, who became the president of In-N-Out Burger at the age of 27, said she was just 17 years old when she started working at the restaurant to show she hadn't been handed any opportunities simply because of her surname.

According to a report in Fortune, Ms Snyder queued up for two hours outside a new In-N-Out restaurant in Redding, California to land a summer job at the chain.

"I think that there's a stigma that can come with being the owner's kid. I just wanted to be respected like others, doing it the right way and not having the special treatment," Ms Snyder said.

Ms Snyder revealed that her first job at the burger chain involved doing minor jobs like chopping vegetables and serving customers. In fact, she previously said that no one knew her real identity except the manager of the store. This ensured she was not treated differently from other employees. She added that the experience helped her gain the confidence to do things her way.

Also Read | ChatGPT Experiences Stress And Anxiety Like Humans Do, New Study Claims

She also addressed the struggles she faced while taking on such a huge responsibility at a young age. "In the earlier days, I actually wore pantsuits, and I did that because I felt like I was supposed to."

"And then I finally was confident in who I am and who I'm not. You're going to get judged either way, so you might as well be judged for being who you are," she continued.

Notably, In-N-Out Burger was founded by Ms Snyder's grandparents in 1948. When her grandfather, Harry Snyder, died in 1976 the business was led by his sons Rich and Guy. Rich Snyder died in a plane crash in 1993, followed by the death of Ms Snyder's father, Guy Snyder, in 1999. At the age of 17, Lynsi Snyder was the last blood relative surviving of the burger dynasty.

Since Ms Snyder took over the California-based company, its size has nearly doubled. She recently spearheaded the opening of the chain's 400th store and launched the restaurant in three new states: Colorado, Oregon, and Texas. As of 2025, Ms Snyder's net worth stands at $7.3 billion.