Elon Musk's Tweet Prompts UP Police To Pose Hilarious Question

UP Police shared a post in line with a tweet by tech billionaire Elon Musk. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Police have on several occasions showcased their ability to react to the latest trends and raise awareness through social media posts. This time, the official Twitter handle of the UP Police has shared a post in line with a tweet by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

In his tweet, the new Twitter boss asked, “Wait, if I tweet does that count as work?”

Wait, if I Tweet does that count as work? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Taking inspiration from this, the UP Police soon churned out its own version of the tweet and wrote, “Wait, if UP Police solves your problems over a tweet, does that count as work?”

Not just this. After posing the question, the UP Police, in a separate tweet, stated “Yes, it does!” while tagging Elon Musk.

The post gained a lot of attention on the platform and garnered amusing reactions.

“UP Police always rocks. A hope for everyone,” a user wrote.

Uppolice always rocksss

A hope for everyone#TwitterSevaUpp — Nazeer Khalik (@KhalikNazeer) November 25, 2022

Appreciating the police, another user wrote, “Both question and answer by you? Congratulations on your impressive online presence & optimal uitlization of Twitter for serving the people. More power to you in maintaining law and order in UP. Elon [Musk] is cleverly using tweets to increase engagement on his platform.”

Both question and answer by you? ????



Congratulations on impressive online presence & optimal uitlization of Twitter for serving the people.

More power to you in maintaining law and order in UP.



Elon is cleverly using tweets to increase engagement on his platform. — Subbaraju (@SimplySubbaraju) November 25, 2022

“Wait, Elon Musk we have our own Tesla on Twitter it's UP Police ... just tweet your problem and see it getting resolved with SpaceX falcon rocket speed,” a comment read.

Wait, @elonmusk we have our own @Tesla on twitter it's @uppolice ... just tweet your problem and see it getting resolved with @SpaceX falcon rocket speed. — Mohit Pandey ???????????? (@MohitPandey1011) November 25, 2022

Some lauded the law enforcement agency's efforts to address issues through social media.

A person wrote, “The police of Uttar Pradesh has always acted by taking serious note of the tweets made in an emergency situation, which is commendable.”

The Police of Uttar Pradesh has always acted by taking serious note of the tweets made in an emergency situation, which is commendable.#UPPolice#uppolicecare — SunSunny (@thapa111989) November 25, 2022

Another said, “Uttar Pradesh Police has established Twitter as a service”.

Uttar Pradesh Police has established Twitter as a service.

???? — Priya1509 (@Priya1509LKO) November 25, 2022

“Yes, Both are fine..it doesn't matter how you are solving the problems..at the end of the day, need solution and resolution,” a user reacted.

Yes, Both are fine..it doesn't matter how u r solving the problems..at the end of day need solution & Resolution. — deepak (@singhdeepak2012) November 25, 2022

