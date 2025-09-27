UP Influencer Seeks Donation to Buy iPhone 17 Pro Max. Video Viral

An influencer from Uttar Pradesh has gone viral after starting a social media campaign by appealing to her followers for donations to help her buy the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max that was launched earlier this month. Mahi Singh said she was seeking Re 1 or Rs 2 from her followers to buy the smartphone that costs around Rs 1.49 lakh in India.

The self-styled 'Beauty Queen' from Lakhimpur explained the reason behind starting the campaign in a video. She said her father refused to buy the latest Apple offering, having gifted her the iPhone 16 just three months ago. However, when she requested the new phone, her father straight-up refused.

"The 17 Pro has just been launched and I really like its colour. Three months ago, my father bought and gave me the iPhone. 16. I now want to get this new phone for my birthday on Oct 21, but my father is not buying it for me," Ms Singh could he heard saying in the video.

"If you all help with one, two, three, or four rupees each, then I can buy this phone and I will thank you from the bottom of my heart. This will make my dream come true. Honestly, I like this phone so much that I have no words to describe it," she added.

Watch the viral video here:

As the video went viral, a section of social media users called out Ms Singh for entitlement, while others pointed out that crowdfunding campaigns online had become a modern-day trend.

"People who scroll their phones for such videos will actually send her the 1-2 rupees she is begging for," said one user, while another added: "Next, they would be appealing for a 4-bedroom luxury apartment in Monte Carlo."

A third commented: "On YouTube, people are becoming rich through crowdfunding and super chats. But if a poor person asks, there's a problem. Rich people spend all day asking for super chats with fancy setups and no one questions them. It's strange how some people have such double standards."

A fourth said: "This is new trend, I am assuming how these people got followers?"