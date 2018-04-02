"Too In Love To Study" UP Student's Note In Answer Sheet Stumps Examiners From Rs 300 bribes to a note explaining that "love" distracted from exam prep, here's what desperate students in Uttar Pradesh did to pass their board exams

Share EMAIL PRINT "In love and distracted," wrote a student from Uttar Pradesh in his answer sheet New Delhi: A crudely-drawn heart with an arrow through it. The words "I love my Pooja" and an accompanying note: "Sir, iss love story ne padhai se door kar diya. Nahi toh maine high school tak khoob padhai ki," (Sir, this love story distracted me from my studies. Otherwise, I used to study a lot until high school.) One Uttar Pradesh board student's explanation for not studying has left examiners in Muzaffarnagar stumped.



Examiners evaluating papers for UP board's intermediate chemistry exam are saying that they are coming across all kinds of bizarre explanations and desperate pleas from students begging them not to fail them. Some have even reported finding actual notes of currency - ranging from Rs 20 up to Rs 300 - as bribes stashed in answer sheets.

One student brazenly included a Rs 300 bribe in his answer sheet



"Yeh mohabbat bhi kya cheez hai, na jeene deti hai, na marne deti hai. Yeh dua karo ki woh na mile toh mai mar hi jau" (Love is strange, it doesn't let me live or die. Pray that if I don't get her, I die), wrote a love-sick student in his answer sheet. His earnest explanation for his complete lack of exam prep: he was too distracted in love.



The note even ended with an apology: "Isko likhne ke liye sir very, very sorry" (Sir, I'm very, very sorry for writing this).



But that's not the only such note that examiners in UP encountered.

In an answer sheet, a student included the note: "I don't have a mother. My father will kill me. Sorry, sir."



Others brazenly included cash along with their answer sheets.

Some students included cash along with their answer sheets

One student cheekily included a rhyming couplet with his answer sheet



