United Nations Day: All About The Formation Of The Global Organisation

United Nations is one of the most important global bodies since it addresses issues that go beyond the border. October 24 is observed as the United Nations Day to mark the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. This means that the United Nations officially came into being on this day. According to its website, the United Nations coordinates its work with the funds, programmes, specialised agencies and other organizations of the UN System. The work of the United Nations has grown manifold since its creation.

The UN was established by 51 countries after the Second World War. The UN's six official languages are Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

The organisation operates according to the purposes of the organisation laid out in the UN Charter. It mandates the UN to:

Maintain International Peace and Security

Protect Human Rights

Deliver Humanitarian Aid

Support Sustainable Development and Climate Action

Uphold International Law

📷: Throwback to 1945 and the UN Charter signing ceremony in San Francisco, California, when 50 countries came together to create a new organization for peace, prosperity and human rights.



Thursday is #UNDay. https://t.co/A4vlMI1eNmpic.twitter.com/YEFMlBEJ2A — United Nations (@UN) October 24, 2024

The UN focusses on issues that could negatively impact the lives of billions, ultimately halting the "human progress".

The UN Charter officially came into force on October 24, 1945, after being ratified by the five permanent members of the United Nations and majority of member states.

The signed copy of the charter is kept in the US National Archives.

📸: The original manuscript of the United Nations Charter preamble, complete with handwritten notes.



79 years ago, 50 nations gathered in San Francisco to create a new organization for peace, prosperity & human rights.



Learn more on Thursday's #UNDay: https://t.co/swaalYquKTpic.twitter.com/FeuN5eNtSq — United Nations (@UN) October 24, 2024

The six organs of UN:

General Assembly

Security Council

Economic and Social Council

Trusteeship Council

International Court of Justice

UN Secretariat

The UN system entities, and staff have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize more than 10 times.